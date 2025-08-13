Cute ears? Soulful eyes? This puppy is ready to enchant you

Randi is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Aug. 14, 2025. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Randi says, “Look me in the eyes … you are now under my spell. If only it were that easy, right? Then all of us would have found new families.

“I’m a little puppy with the cutest ears, and I love having fun with other doggies. If I’m taking a nap, I am always ready for our Canine Care staff to wake me up to tell me that a family is looking to adopt me.”

Randi, a hound mix, is about 6 months old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventative and microchipped.

Along with adoption appointments, walk-ins are also welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions, whether by appointment or not, require an approved adoption application (done on-site or online).

For information and/or to complete an online application, please visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.