Don’t let this kitten’s name fool you; he’s all about fun

Silence is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for Aug. 7, 2025. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Silence says, “My siblings and I were raised in a foster home and are quite an active bunch: zipping by you when we are chasing each other and wrestling to win the WWF championship. Even our mom played with us the same way. Way too much fun!

“Then you add a couple of tunnels, catnip mice, spring toys for more fun and I get wild. Exploring cabinets, checking things out from various windows…

“Food, oh we love our canned food and well, between you and me, whenever I had the opportunity, I would check people’s plate. Don’t get fooled by my name as I can get quite talkative.

“Don’t let me be a single kitten, adopt me with a friend. The second adoption fee is 50% off for Double the Love, Double the Fun! Of course, you could also adopt all four of us or adopt us with another friend.”

Silence, a male, is about 4 months old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

Along with adoption appointments, walk-ins are also welcome and will be accommodated as time permits them. All adoptions, whether by appointment or not, require an approved adoption application (done on-site or online).

For information or to complete an online application, please visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.