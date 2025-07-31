Young dog ready to charm forever family

Van Gogh is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for July 31, 2025. (Photo by Emma Gladfelter for Save-A-Pet)

Van Gogh says, “What do you mean I need to get my picture taken? If we are outside, this means we are out there to have fun, play, snuggle, sniff, roll around and more. I know they want to put my cute little mug on the website.

“Decision, decision, decision, to sit or not to sit? A treat is always perfect to meet people and have all my attention. The Canine Care staff member that took my picture said I was absolutely adorable and lovable. What more do you need?

“Oh and I even got to represent Save-A-Pet at a community event with another doggy. I had a lot of fun!”

This miniature pinscher mix is about 8 months old. He is neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

Along with adoption appointments, walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions, whether by appointment or not, require an approved adoption application (done on-site or online).

For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.