Playful young cat aims to bring fun to forever family

GRAYSLAKE – Aquafina says, “Look! With a simple push with my paw, the balls are spinning in this toy. Oh, and that toy over there, I can send it flying up in the air. Then there is this huge one ... people that clean move it around, it’s just so fascinating. They call it a mop and I follow it around.
“I am still a kitten at heart and love to play. I even get the zoomies at times. Fun should be my name!
Aquafina is about a year old, spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.
Along with adoption appointments, walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions, whether by appointment or not, require an approved adoption application (done on-site or online).
For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.