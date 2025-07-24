Playful young cat aims to bring fun to forever family

Aquafina is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for July 24, 2025. (Photo by Andi McCulloch for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Aquafina says, “Look! With a simple push with my paw, the balls are spinning in this toy. Oh, and that toy over there, I can send it flying up in the air. Then there is this huge one ... people that clean move it around, it’s just so fascinating. They call it a mop and I follow it around.

“I am still a kitten at heart and love to play. I even get the zoomies at times. Fun should be my name!

Aquafina is about a year old, spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

