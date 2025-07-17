Smart, young dog would love family to play with

Holly is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for July 17, 2025. (Photo by Emma Gladfelter for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Holly says, “I can be hesitant at first with new people, but once I trust you, I’m a loving and protective dog.

“I love large spaces where I get to run, so a fenced-in yard would be awesome. The doggie park was also a lot of fun.

“I’m super smart (sit, down, paw, stay, shake, come) and I wouldn’t mind trying agility to help me build my self-confidence. Some of my favorite treats are shredded cheese on my food and a frozen Kong with peanut butter. Did I mention that I love belly rubs?”

This mixed breed dog is medium-sized. Holly is about a year and a half old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

Along with adoption appointments, walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as time permits. All adoptions, whether by appointment or not, require an approved adoption application (done on-site or online).

For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.