High-energy, fun-loving kitten seeks family for more hijinks

Thunder Purr is Save-A-Pet’s pet of the week for July 10, 2025. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Thunder Purr says, “I’m a wrestler with my feline roommates. I play hard and I love life in the fast lane. I can jump everywhere, including into the sink when water is running, in the garbage can, you name it. I’m open to challenges, too, just saying.

“You get exhausted just watching me in action. People think that I probably easily get 10,000 steps in less than 30 minutes. I’m ready to come up with new tricks with a family. Are you up to adopting an extraordinary and fun-loving cat?”

Thunder Purr is about 5 months old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters.

For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.