Young poodle ready to explore world with forever family

Sharleen is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for July 3, 2025. (Photo by Erin Quinn for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Sharleen says, “I don’t need curlers because they are all natural! What do you think? I love exploring the play yards. I’m just so curious. … Oh, what is that smell? Let’s dig it up a little. What’s going on over there? Come on, let’s check it out.

“I’m a busy bee but no worries because I am always ready for some loving. Don’t forget to bring a couple of treats. I’ll show you how nicely I can sit.”

This little poodle is about 8 months old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters.

For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.