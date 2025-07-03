Wauconda Township Recycling Extravaganza planned

WAUCONDA – SWALCO and Wauconda Township will host the 13th annual Recycling Extravaganza in Wauconda Township on Saturday, July 12.

The event will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 505 W. Bonner Road, Wauconda.

Collected items will be reused, recycled and donated.

This is a free event for household items only. Residents also can shred their confidential documents. The document shredding is sponsored by Wauconda Community Bank.

Only items on the accepted list will be accepted. They include electronics, including TVs of all sizes; cellphones; bicycles; batteries, car/alkaline, rechargeable/sealed led acid, wet cell style; propane tanks, 20 to 40 pounds; fire extinguishers; prescription drugs; eyeglasses; hearing aids; used American flags; sharps (medical needles); shoes (no ice skates or roller blades); washers, dryers and freezers; refrigerators and dishwashers; microwaves; water heaters; stuffed animals; air conditioners (no freon); and clothing and textiles (items must be bagged and sealed).

Items not being accepted are furniture, paint, gas and light bulbs including fluorescent ones.

For questions, call 847-526-2631.