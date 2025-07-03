Save-A-Pet announces inaugural Tee Off Fore Tails Golf Scramble

Save-A-Pet is hosting its first-ever Tee Off Fore Tails Golf Scramble on July 10 at Stonewall Orchard Golf Club in Grayslake. The event will benefit adoptable pets like Clay. (Photo provided by Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Save-A-Pet is hosting its inaugural Tee Off Fore Tails Golf Scramble on Thursday, July 10, at Stonewall Orchard Golf Club in Grayslake. The event is the perfect way to enjoy a round of golf and great company all while making a difference for pets in need.

The Tee Off Fore Tails Golf Scramble will begin with lunch at 11:45 a.m. Registrants can check in as early as 10:30 a.m. with access to the putting green and driving range. There will be a Putting Range Contest at 12:45 p.m. before the staggered start at 1 p.m. After playing a round of golf, participants will partake in a buffet dinner.

Stonewall Orchard Golf Club, designed by renowned golf course architect Arthur Hills, features more than 65,000 fully mature pine and oak trees and acres of rolling hills, tranquil wetlands and wildlife. Stonewall Orchard most recently was ranked as the fifth-best public golf course in the state by Golf Week Magazine and boasts a 4.6 rating on GolfPass.com.

All proceeds from the event benefit Save-A-Pet, a true no-kill animal rescue dedicated to the care and adoption of homeless cats and dogs.

“We are so excited to have our first Tee Off Fore Tails Golf Scramble at Stonewall Orchard Golf Club. It is going to be a fun day of golf filled with contests, raffles, Save-A-Pet puppies and more,” Save-A-Pet development manager Stacy Ellington said in a news release.

Golfers can register as individuals and be placed with a team or they can register as a Foursome Paw Sponsor and create their own team. To register for the event, visit www.SaveAPetIL.org.