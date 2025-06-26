Playful kitten hopes to have kitty company in forever home

Chuck-M is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for June 26, 2025. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Chuck-M says, “My siblings and I can jump, we can chase, we can wrestle, we can snuggle ... we just do it all! I love toys and I get along great with all my siblings and I couldn’t imagine life being just by myself.

“I was raised in a foster home, so my siblings and I always had so much fun and got a lot of loving.

“We are quite the social butterflies. I don’t want to end up as an only kitty, so maybe you’ll adopt me with one of my siblings or maybe you already have a playful cat at home. Don’t forget that the second adoption fee is 50% off.”

Chuck-M is about 2½ months old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters.

For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.