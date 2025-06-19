Ray Lake, Half Day preserves to grow with new acquisitions

The Board approved to expand Ray Lake (pictured) and Half Day forest preserves in Wauconda. (Photo provided by Lake County Forest Preserves and courtesy of Steven Diver)

LIBERTYVILLE – On June 11, the Lake County Forest Preserves Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of two land parcels totaling 48 acres.

The larger parcel, known as the Sidhu property, sits along Fremont Center Road about a quarter mile north of Gilmer Road. The $1.16 million acquisition will expand Ray Lake Forest Preserve in Wauconda.

The property holds significant ecological value. It falls within the 28,828-acre Lake-McHenry Wetland Ecological Complex, a key area for protecting water quality and wildlife habitat. It also includes mature oak woodlands to the north, 22 acres of farmland and more than 10 acres of flood plain.

“Preserving this land helps protect the water systems that run through Ray Lake and Lakewood forest preserves,” Land Preservation Director Ken Jones said in a news release. “It enhances the ecological link between these areas and supports long-term conservation.”

The board also approved the purchase of 9.3 acres known as the Tunca Management property for $37,300. Located on Jamestown Lane east of Milwaukee Avenue, the land will expand Half Day Forest Preserve in Vernon Hills.

The acquisition protects important wetlands and strengthens ongoing conservation efforts. It also secures full ownership of a portion of the Des Plaines River Trail that runs through a trail easement on the site.

Both purchases are being made with the proceeds of a $20 million bond issue in April 2024 specifically to acquire high-priority properties. About $2.5 million remains available for future land acquisitions. After that, the Forest Preserves will use funds that voters approved through a November referendum.

“These land purchases reflect our long-term commitment to protecting nature and expanding access to open space,” Forest Preserves President Jessica Vealitzek said in the release. “They’re part of a broader effort to protect wildlife habitat, improve water quality and create more places for residents to connect with the outdoors.”