Easygoing, loving dog seeks forever family

Teppin is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for June 19, 2025. (Photo by Greyson Salvadore for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Teppin says, “I originally came in as part of a humane investigation. My so-called family had left me chained to a fence in the midst of a cold spell. Needless to say, I was so excited when I landed at Save-A-Pet.

“I know I may look scary to some people with my ‘butchered’ ears, but I ended up finding a home last year. Unfortunately, my guardian got deployed overseas.

“They described me as an easygoing and loving dog, very laid-back, that enjoyed taking naps on the couch. Car rides are fun, too, and I also know all the basic commands. In the evening, I turn into a lap dog. Looking for a gentle dog, ready to love you with all her heart, then ask about me.”

Teppin is about 7 years old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters.

For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.