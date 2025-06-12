Young cat seeks loving companionship with forever family

Brisket is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for June 12, 2025. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Brisket says, “Do you know how much work it is to raise five kittens? Luckily, I was in a wonderful foster home and got quite spoiled.

“Of course, I was quite busy so I didn’t do much playing or roaming around. They were wonderful and paid a lot of attention to me. They quickly discovered that head scratches are my favorite and they said I was a very, very (yes twice!) sweet cat that will be an amazing companion.”

Brisket is about 3 years old, spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters.

For information and/or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.