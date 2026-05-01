Walnut library to hold barn quilts program June 20

The Walnut Public Library District will hold a Farmhouse Barn Quilts by Tammie program from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at the Walnut Community Building, 141 Main St., Walnut.

Attendees can select a pattern to be painted on a two-foot by two-foot quilt. The pattern will be pre-drawn on a prepped MDO Board. The quilt will also be sealed for a week to dry. Supplies are being provided. Lunch will also be served.

The event costs $120 per person. Registration is required and due Saturday, June 6. To register, call 815-379-2159.