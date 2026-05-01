Two high school volleyball teams will face off on Tuesday to raise money for a student battling a brain tumor

Minooka Community High School and Plainfield North High School boys’ volleyball teams are hosting their first joint fundraiser, “Hits for Hugs,” to support Mason Janociak and four other families in need through Shorewood HUGS, a nonprofit that grants wishes to people facing hardship.

The event takes place on May 19 at MCHS Central Campus. The JV game starts at 4:30 p.m., followed by varsity at 5:30 p.m.

A ceremony honoring Mason Janociak will begin around 5:15 p.m., before warmups.

Mason was recently diagnosed with astrocytoma, a type of brain tumor.

Shorewood HUGS has granted over 1,300 wishes and donated more than $1 million to local communities since 2008. The nonprofit works by hosting events and raising funds to fulfill wishes for those in need. Learn more at shorewoodhugs.org.

“We wanted to give back to a kid who’s shown real courage,” assistant boys’ volleyball coach Carrie Prosek said in a news release.

Raffle baskets and 50/50 tickets will be sold at the event. Supporters can purchase fundraiser shirts online by May 3 at https://hits-for-hugs-2026.itemorder.com.

For donation information or to learn more, email assistant boys’ volleyball coach Carrie Prosek at cprosek@mchs.net.