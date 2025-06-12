Public meeting planned for Fairfield Road planning study

The Lake County Division of Transportation is hosting an open house public meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. June 16 at the Rolek Community Center, 814 Hart Road, Round Lake, to present the alternatives and solicit feedback on the Fairfield Road Planning Study. (Photo provided by Lake County Government)

ROUND LAKE – The Lake County Division of Transportation is hosting an open house public meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 16, at the Rolek Community Center, 814 Hart Road in Round Lake, to present the alternatives and solicit feedback on the Fairfield Road Planning Study.

Everyone is invited to attend.

The purpose of the project is to modernize the Fairfield Road corridor from Oakwood Drive in Round Lake Beach to Gilmer Road in Wauconda for potential roadway, intersection and nonmotorized improvements.

Attendees will be able to see firsthand the alternatives under consideration along Fairfield Road. The meeting will be conducted in an open house format so you may attend any time between 5 and 7 p.m. Exhibits will be on display and project team members will be available to discuss the study and answer questions.

The meeting will be accessible to individuals with disabilities and materials will be available in Spanish.

LCDOT encourages the public to provide feedback on the project. Written comments and questions can be submitted during the meeting. Those unable to attend will be able to submit comments online.