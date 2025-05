Celebrate start of Bangs Lake infrastructure project

WAUCONDA – Join the Lake County Stormwater Management Commission, Wauconda Mayor Jeff Sode, the Lake County Board and state legislators in celebrating the start of construction on the Bangs Lake Outfall Improvements Project at 9:30 a.m. June 6.

Come meet the Lake County SMC team, Sode and Lake County Board members who tirelessly advocated for project funding in collaboration with SMC and state legislators to make the project a reality.

Parking is available directly across the street from Phil’s Beach. In the event of inclement weather, a notice will be sent out the day before via email with alternate location information.

The infrastructure project provides improvements to create proper drainage for Bangs Lake and flood damage reduction benefits to more than 70 properties and eight roads. The project will include almost 4,000 feet of stream improvements, along with a new lake outfall structure, retaining wall, storm sewer and box culverts.

Partial funding for the project is provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.