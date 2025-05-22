Memorial Day traffic enforcement planned

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to buckle up as part of the upcoming national “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

The high-visibility seat belt enforcement initiative runs through May 27, coinciding with the Memorial Day holiday. During this campaign, law enforcement agencies will be working together to ensure the message reaches all drivers and passengers. Buckling up is the simplest way to reduce injury or save a life in a crash.

Since the seat belt law’s initial introduction and subsequent upgrade more than two decades ago in Illinois, seat belt usage has surged from 15.9% in 1985 to 92.4% in 2024. This dramatic improvement underscores the law’s effectiveness in enhancing roadway safety.

While Illinois achieved a commendable 92.4% daytime seat belt usage rate in 2024, there’s room for improvement. The remaining 7.6% need to be reminded that seat belts save lives.

Along with continual reminders to buckle up, a key focus of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign is nighttime enforcement as Illinois crash data indicates higher rates of unrestrained fatalities at night. Notably, in 2023, 72% of male passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes were unrestrained, compared with 28% of female passenger vehicle occupants.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. For more information on safe driving practices, visit ItsNotaGameIllinois.com.