CERT training planned in Wauconda

WAUCONDA – Wauconda is hosting a CERT Training Class for the public and those interested in becoming new CERT team members.

A free six-week training course on emergency preparedness will run every Tuesday evening for six weeks beginning April 1.

Classes will be held at the training room in Wauconda Fire District Station 1, located at 109 W, Liberty St. in Wauconda.

CERT training promotes a partnering effort between emergency services and the people that they serve.

The objective of the course is for Illinois State certified trainers to teach basic response skills to members of neighborhoods, community organizations or workplaces.

After completion of the course individuals become eligible to join CERT and are integrated into the emergency response capability for their area.

For more information and to enroll, visit www.wauconda-il.gov/cert.