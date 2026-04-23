Free boat safety inspections coming to Kankakee Beckman Harbor on May 16

The County of Kankakee is offering boaters a free safety inspection — no fines, no hassle — to get their vessels ready for the upcoming season.

The free Vessel Safety Check runs May 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Beckman Harbor, 1605 Cobb Boulevard.

The County of Kankakee Waterways Advisory Subcommittee, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, and Illinois Department of Natural Resources are hosting the event.

Certified boating safety personnel will conduct the inspections.

Vessel Safety Check, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Beckman Harbor, 1605 Cobb Boulevard. (Photo Provided By County of Kankakee Waterways Advisory Subcommittee)

The event is non-enforcement, meaning boaters won’t face penalties for missing equipment. Inspectors will check for required safety gear: life jackets, fire extinguishers, flares, navigation lights, sound-producing devices, and overall condition.

Boaters can walk in anytime during the event or pre-register for a specific time slot. Registration is available at www.k3county.net/FormCenter/Vessel-Safety-Check-Event-Registration-7/ or by scanning the QR code on the event flyer.

The inspection is designed to help boaters identify gaps in their safety equipment before they head out on the water. It’s a chance to get professional guidance without worrying about citations or fines.