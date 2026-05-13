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La Salle County association names 2026 scholarship recipients

Bernabei and Rosengren each receive $500 for agriculture-related studies

Applying for graduate scholarship abroad

Applying for graduate scholarship abroad (Manjurul{&pipe}iStock)

By Kate Santillan

The La Salle County Home and Community Education Association named Lilliana Bernabei and Finn Rosengren as the recipients of its 2026 scholarship.

The association will present Bernabei and Rosengren $500 scholarships.

Bernanei is studying agribusiness at Iowa State University. She is the daughter of Mark and Jessica Bernabei of Ottawa.

Rosengren will graduate from Serena High School and major in agronomy at Illinois Valley Community College in the fall. He is the son of Neal and Jen Rosengren of Ottawa.

The scholarship is awarded annually to a La Salle County resident. The applicants also must be enrolled as a full-time college or technical student pursuing a community service career.

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