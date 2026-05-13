Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Illinois Valley

Streator man killed in two-vehicle crash near Kinsman

Second driver treated for minor injuries in Wednesday morning collision

emergency lights

A 23-year-old Streator man was killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash near Kinsman.

By Maribeth M. Wilson

A 23-year-old Streator man was killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash near Kinsman.

Carlin J. McGarvey was driving a red 2002 Ford Ranger east on Prairie Road at 7:09 a.m. when he approached the intersection with Kinsman Road, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. His vehicle did not stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection, where a brown 2013 Ford Escape traveling north on Kinsman Road struck the passenger side of his truck.

The impact caused McGarvey’s pickup to roll over. He was ejected from the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt, deputies said.

Seneca EMS transported McGarvey to Morris Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased by Grundy County Coroner John Callahan.

The driver of the Ford Escape, a 22-year-old Kinsman woman, sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment at the scene.

Seneca Fire Department and EMS, along with Verona/Kinsman Fire and Mazon-Verona-Kinsman Ambulance, assisted at the scene.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Grundy County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the crash.

OttawaMyWebTimesLocal NewsIllinois Valley Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front Headlines

Maribeth M. Wilson

Maribeth M. Wilson has been a reporter with Shaw Media for two years, one of those as news editor at the Morris Herald-News. She became a part of the NewsTribune staff in 2023.