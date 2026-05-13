Streator man killed in two-vehicle crash near Kinsman

A 23-year-old Streator man was killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash near Kinsman.

A 23-year-old Streator man was killed Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash near Kinsman.

Carlin J. McGarvey was driving a red 2002 Ford Ranger east on Prairie Road at 7:09 a.m. when he approached the intersection with Kinsman Road, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. His vehicle did not stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection, where a brown 2013 Ford Escape traveling north on Kinsman Road struck the passenger side of his truck.

The impact caused McGarvey’s pickup to roll over. He was ejected from the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt, deputies said.

Seneca EMS transported McGarvey to Morris Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased by Grundy County Coroner John Callahan.

The driver of the Ford Escape, a 22-year-old Kinsman woman, sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment at the scene.

Seneca Fire Department and EMS, along with Verona/Kinsman Fire and Mazon-Verona-Kinsman Ambulance, assisted at the scene.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Grundy County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the crash.