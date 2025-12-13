Yorkville launching sponsorship program to turn downtown light poles into pieces of art

Yorkville is offering a sponsorship program currently called the Yorkville Elevated Light Poles Program showcasing local businesses and school childrens' artwork throughout the downtown. Pictured is a rendering. (Photo provided by the City of Yorkville)

In an attempt to draw people into the downtown, Yorkville is trying to slow visitors down and have them look up.

Along 43 ornamental light poles dotting Illinois Route 47, the Yorkville parks and recreation department wants to install vertical banners showcasing local businesses and school childrens’ artwork.

The individuality of each banner is meant to emphasize the character of the community.

“We’ve been trying to be creative to highlight local businesses and generate more revenue for parks and rec,” Tim Evans, director of parks and recreation, said during the Dec. 9 city council meeting.

“Staff brought us a program Oswego already does where they put up some artwork on light posts throughout town. We thought we could expand on that to show-off local businesses as well as work with the school district to do some artwork as well. It can also help draw people to the downtown," said Evans.

The program is called the Yorkville Elevated Light Poles Program.

The sponsorship opportunities will help fund parks and recreation family-friendly programs and events, like next year’s Fourth of July festivities.

The 2026 Fourth of July festival will have a drone show to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday.

City staff are currently determining pricing options. Evans said potential options would be a $5,000 Fourth of July sponsorship package that would include having your business logo on a downtown banner.

He said another sponsorship package would purchase a banner for between $1,500 and $2,000.

City staff predict the program could generate between $7,500 and $10,000 in revenue for the first year, after the $13,000 installation costs for the 43 ornamental poles.

“These banners would provide immense visibility to the Yorkville community and surrounding areas on a daily basis as they are placed in high traffic areas along Route 47,” city officials said in city documents.

The city is planning to install the banners by May 1. They would remain through the summer and fall months until the city’s holiday decorations are installed on Nov. 1.

The city is currently planning a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the program during the annual Margaritas En Mayo event.

The Yorkville Elevated Light Program is modeled after Oswego’s “Look up Oswego” program.