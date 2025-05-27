Yorkville looking at $110K drone show nations 250th birthday next year

(File photo) Yorkville is considering a massive fireworks and drone light show to commemorate the nation's 250th birthday next year. Pictured, community members in Yorkville gather near the Fox River in the downtown area to watch one of the city's fireworks shows. (Steven Buyansky)

Yorkville’s 2026 Fourth of July fireworks display is gearing up to be unforgettable, and planning has begun more than a year in advance.

To commemorate the nation’s 250th birthday next year, city staff are recommending a massive show featuring synchronized air drones, pyrotechnic elements and expanded fireworks.

At their May 27 meeting, city council will consider a $110,000 contract with Chicago Drone Light Shows, who are affiliated with the city’s long-term partner Mad Bomber Fireworks Productions.

“Staff has begun considering potential options to highlight this momentous occasion in our nations’ history,” Tim Evan, director of parks and recreation, said in city documents. “One of these options is to enhance the Yorkville 4th of July Celebration fireworks display.”

The fireworks and drone show runs around 20 – 22 minutes in duration.

The larger price tag necessitates a supermajority approval by city council, meaning six out of nine approval votes.

In the short-term, approval of the contract will have no budgetary effects on the city. The expenditures would be incurred during the fiscal year 2027 budget giving city staff time to incorporate it into the future budget.