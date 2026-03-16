New law gives towns like Yorkville more power to enforce building code violations

A new power granted by the state enables towns like Yorkville to speed up building code violations, including repairs that have been long neglected by property owners.

The Yorkville City Council adopted the new ordinance during the March 10 meeting. The power was granted by a new state law which became effective Jan. 1. The new law expanded the powers and duties of an Administrative Hearing Officer.

In the past, city’s had to undergo several hearings and possibly circuit court dates before solutions could be explored for building code violations.

Now, access to a property can be granted by a municipal hearing officer to the city to fix a building code issue after just one hearing.

City Administrator Bart Olson said the previous system was slow for things such as the city wanting access to repair a broken window that’s been left neglected.

“Now, the city’s hearing officer could tell a property owner at the first hearing that they have to fix the window by a certain date,” Olson said. “Otherwise, the fine will be levied after the hearing and the city will be granted the ability to fix the issue and assess fines on the cost of the repair to the landowner.”

The hearing officer will be tasked with determining the validity of each possible code violation.

Once a date is established for the property owner to comply, the officer may also “authorize and direct the municipality to take all necessary steps to remediate the violation if remediation has not occurred,” according to city documents.