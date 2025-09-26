Yorkville goes after unkept yards and properties

The city of Yorvkille has adopted new fines for what it deems as unkept yards and property. The action was taken by the City Council on Sept. 23, 2025. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

Yorkville is updating its fines for mowing vacant lots and properties in violation of letting their weeds and grass grow more than 8 inches in height.

The violations are part of the city’s public health and safety code.

“This involves our ability to lien and collect mowing fines from property owners,” City Administrator Bart Olson said during the Sept. 23 city council meeting. “We are updating our costs (and updating our code) so we can properly assess fines to people who don’t mow their grass.”

The city council approved the new language at the meeting.

Under the approved code, notice of the costs accrued by the city will be billed to the violator. If the fine is not paid within five business days, the violator will have to attend a meeting before a hearing officer.

Fines range from $75 to $750, with repeat violations resulting in higher fines.

The code also permits police, or authorized city staff and employees, to enter upon private property to abate any perceived “public nuisance and immediate health hazard.” This includes yard fires deemed unsafe.

Under the adopted code, property owners must also remove trees infected with Dutch Elm disease or Emerald Ash Borers.

To learn more about Yorkville’s city law and ordinances go to yorkville.il.us/227/Laws-Ordinances-You-Should-Know.