Yorkville expanding community development department, city says will increase outreach

Community development director Krysti Barksdale-Noble (right) welcomes new city planner Thian Dim to Yorkville's community development department during the Jan. 27, 2026 City Council meeting. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

The city of Yorkville is once again expanding its community development department.

The city welcomed a new hire to its department in January, increasing the department to four full-time staffers.

The department is responsible for community development, city planning, zoning regulation, and building code enforcement for the city, according to the city’s website.

The department frequently aids City Council and other city departments with planning on proposed developments.

The city’s new hire, Thian Dim, said since starting in January, it’s been a “great experience working (for the city) so far.”

Dim joins the city’s community development director Krysti Barksdale-Noble, senior planner David Hansen, and senior planner Sara Mendez.

Dim is a recent graduate from Wheaton College with a degree in urban studies. Her studies focused on planning principles, the nonprofit sector, and community engagement.

She also was an intern with DuPage United and the Chicago Neighborhood Initiative.

“She bring that experience that will help us with community-based development and outreach,” Barksdale-Noble said during the Jan. 27 City Council meeting. “That’s the emphasis we want to put her in and her role as planner will be reviewing building permits, zoning applications, conducting land use research and preparing staff memos.”

You can learn more about the city’s community development department by visiting, yorkville.il.us/366/Community-Development.