Yorkville Police Department hires first ever full-time training coordinator

The Yorkville Police Department welcomed Simon Aniello, the department's new training coordinator and evidence custodian during City Council meeting on the Jan. 27, 2026. (Joey Weslo)

The Yorkville Police Department has hired a full-time training coordinator for the first time.

Simon Aniello was welcomed into the position during the Jan. 27 City Council meeting. During the ceremony, Yorkville Police Chief James Jensen said Aniello is also taking over the role as evidence custodian.

Jensen said he has no doubt Aniello will exceed the department’s standards of honesty, integrity, community policing and professionalism.

“(Aniello) will oversee all aspects of departmental training, ensuring our officers not only meet, but exceed, state-mandated requirements,” the department said in a post. “He will also manage the maintenance of our evidence vault and oversee all evidence handling.”

Jensen said Aniello is very familiar with the process of training and the mandates the department needs to meet.

Aniello started with the department in December as the mandate in-house training coordinator. He was promoted to program manager for special events. Aniello worked closely with the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board, which is closely associated with Crisis Intervention Training.

He was raised in West Chicago and currently resides in Geneva.

The department also recently hired a new officer, bringing the department to full-staffing.