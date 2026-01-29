Yorkville Police Department hires newest officer, department now at full staffing

Cody Evans is sworn-in as the newest officer for the Yorkville Police Department on Jan. 27, 2026. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Police Department )

The Yorkville Police Department welcomed its newest officer during a swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 28.

Cody Evans took his oath administered by Yorkville Mayor John Purcell during the City Council meeting.

With the hire, the police department has reached full staffing.

“His experience, dedication and commitment to service strengthen our department and community in a meaningful way,” the department said in a post.

During the induction, Police Chief James Jensen said Evans is an outstanding worker, a great communicator, and shows great composure. Jensen said Evans treats everyone with kindness which is a central component of being a Yorkville police officer.

Evans is a North Carolina native and a former U.S. Marine. He served two tours in Afghanistan.

Evans was certified as a law enforcement officer in 2020 after attending the Suburban Law Enforcement Academy. He was previously an officer with the Shorewood Police Department.

Jensen said Evans will be assigned to the field operations division as a patrol officer.