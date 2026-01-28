Kendall County man sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder of his mother and dog

A Plattville man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2022 murder of his mother and dog.

Plattville is located in Lisbon Township in Kendall County.

Cody Sales, 30, received 29 years on the charge of first-degree murder and an additional one year on the charge of aggravated animal cruelty. Each sentence will be served consecutively.

Sales will be required to serve 100% of his sentence on the first-degree murder charge under state law, according to Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis.

Last November, Sales was found guilty but mentally ill in connection with the death of his mother, Nancy E. Sales, 62, at their residence in June 2022.

The finding that he was mentally ill at the time of the murder will require the Illinois Department of Corrections to provide Sales with mental health services while he serves his prison sentence.

He also was charged with aggravated animal cruelty in connection with the death of a dog which was found inside the Sales’ home.

Sales had been charged with murdering his mother using a hammer. He had stabbed himself repeatedly prior to being arrested by law enforcement, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

He admitted to the murder of his mother and killing the dog, the state’s attorney’s office said.

The three-day jury trial focused on his mental state at the time of the murder. The defense argued and presented evidence that Sales was insane at the time of the murder and should not be held criminally responsible.

The state’s attorney’s office maintained that while Sales suffered from a mental illness, it did not impact his ability to know what he was doing was wrong and criminal. This included lying to the police, denying entry, covering up and moving the victim and moving the murder weapon, the state’s attorney’s office said.

“I hope this sentence and the conclusion of the case can give some semblance of justice to the victim’s family,” Weis said in a news release. “A family that was torn apart by the abhorrent actions of Sales. Actions that resulted in the loss of a mother, a sister, an aunt and a grandmother.”

The case was prosecuted by Weis and felony assistant state’s attorney Ryan Phelps. Sales was represented by the Public Defender’s Office.