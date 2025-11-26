Kendall County man found guilty but mentally ill in mother’s murder

A Plattville man has been found guilty but mentally ill for the 2022 murder of his mother.

Cody Sales, 30, was charged with first degree murder in June 2022 in connection with the death of his mother, Nancy E. Sales, 62, at their residence.

He also was charged with aggravated animal cruelty in connection with the death of a dog which was found inside the Sales’ home.

Sales had been charged with murdering his mother using a hammer. He had stabbed himself repeatedly prior to being arrested by law enforcement, according to the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office.

He admitted to the murder of his mother and killing the dog, the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Plattville is located in Lisbon Township in Kendall County.

The jury found Sales guilty of three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated cruelty to an animal, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

In addition, the jury found Sales to be mentally ill at the time of the murder, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

He faces a 20 to 60 year prison sentence for the murder charges and is set to be sentenced in January, the State’s Attorney’s Office said.

The finding that he was mentally ill at the time of the murder will require the Illinois Department of Corrections to provide the mental health services needed to Sales while he serves his prison sentence, the State’s Attorney’s Office said.

The three-day jury trial focused on his mental state at the time of the murder. The defense argued and presented evidence that Sales was insane at the time of the murder and should not be held criminally responsible, the State’s Attorney’s Office said.

The State’s Attorney’s Office maintained that while Sales suffered from a mental illness, it did not impact his ability to know what he was doing was wrong and criminal.

This included lying to the police, denying entry, covering up and moving the victim and moving the murder weapon, the State’s Attorney’s Office said.

“This case is another example of the dangers of untreated mental illnesses and the horrific consequences for the lack of resources available at the state level to treat these individuals,” Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis said a news release. “The family of Nancy Sales will forever have to endure the pain of losing a loved one.”

The case was prosecuted by Weis and felony assistant state’s attorney Ryan Phelps. Sales was represented by the Public Defender’s Office.