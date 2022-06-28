Plattville man charged with murder in death of his mother

Kendall County authorities have charged a Plattville man, Cody R. Sales, 26, of the 6000 block of Chicago Road, with first degree murder in connection with the death of his mother, Nancy E. Sales, 62, at their residence.

In a statement, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said Cody Sales faces an additional charge of aggravated animal cruelty, a Class 4 felony, in connection with the death of a dog which was found inside the Sales’ home.

The sheriff’s office said that at 6:12 p.m. June 25 deputies responded to the Sales’ home on Chicago Road in Plattville south of Yorkville on a request to check the welfare of the individuals at the residence.

Upon entering the residence, the sheriff’s office said deputies found a deceased woman, later identified as Nancy Sales, and an injured man, later identified as Cody Sales.

The sheriff’s office said an autopsy determined that Nancy Sales’ death was the result of blunt force injuries and her manner of death a homicide.

Based on the investigation thus far, this is not believed to be a random act, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation into the incident is continuing and no further information can be released at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force, the Kendall County State’s Attorney Office, and the Kendall County Coroner’s Office are assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said they remind the public that criminal defendants are presumed innocent until the government is able to prove its charges in court beyond a reasonable doubt.