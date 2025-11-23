200 pounds of turkey prepared for senior Thanksgiving at Beecher Center in Yorkville

Volunteers with the Knights of Columbus, the Lady Knights Auxiliary, and Senior Services Associates prepare turkey meals for around 150 seniors at the Beecher Center in Yorkville on Nov. 18, 2025. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Knights of Columbus)

How do you prepare around 200 pounds of turkey for more than 150 hungry seniors? - A lot of helping hands. And a lot of smiling volunteers.

Seniors and volunteers gathered on Nov. 18 at the Beecher in Center in Yorkville for the annual Thanksgiving luncheon.

Volunteers with the Knights of Columbus prepare turkey meals for around 150 seniors at the Beecher Center in Yorkville on Nov. 18, 2025. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Knights of Columbus)

The event is put together each year by Senior Services Associates, the Knights of Columbus and the Lady Knights Auxiliary. Turkeys were supplied by the St. Patrick Men’s Club.

Volunteers with the Lady Knights Auxiliary prepare turkey meals for around 150 seniors at the Beecher Center in Yorkville on Nov. 18, 2025. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Knights of Columbus)

During the event, the volunteers prepared and served wholesome Thanksgiving meals, while entertaining the community with door prizes, bingo and live piano music.

Around 150 seniors gather at the Beecher Center in Yorkville for the annual Thanksgiving luncheon on Nov. 18, 2025. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Knights of Columbus)

In addition to providing a nice meal, volunteers said the event is about providing a community social experience to bring a little joy to seniors during the holiday season.