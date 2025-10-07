Yorkville Parks and Rec App officially launches, easing registration for sports and programs

(file photo) Pictured, a kindergarten player attempts to sneak a ball past the goalie at Bristol Bay Park in Yorkville. Soccer has been one of the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department's fastest growing activities. The department launched an app to help ease registration. (Provided by the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Dep.)

The much-anticipated Yorkville Parks and Recreation App “My YPRD” has officially launched.

The app is designed to provide greater accessibility to the department’s parks and to ease registering for programs and leagues, according to department staff.

My YRPD is available for download at the Apple Store or Google Play with links on the department’s site.

The Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department launched a new app 'My YPRD.' (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

Tim Evans, director of parks and recreation, previously said the app will help cut down on registration times and boost playing times on the fields.

“This app offers a ‘one stop shop’ for program information in a user-friendly app,” Tim Evans, director of parks and recreation, said in city documents. “[It] will make it easier for [people] to register as well as expand our marketing opportunities to the Yorkville community.”

Within the app is an interactive park and playground map and community event details.

The app enables users to register for athletic programs and events online, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Registration previously had to be done over the phone or in-person at City Hall.

Users will be able to quickly access camps and classes, preschool registration and information about special events and parks. They will also be able to access info on all athletic leagues, from T-ball/baseball and softball, to soccer, basketball and all adult leagues.

My YRPD also will help improve parks services by allowing staff to closely track program availability and enrollment numbers, according to the parks and recreation department.

The app will allow the parks department to send smartphone push notifications to keep residents updated on breaking weather patterns, scheduling changes and updates on live-events.