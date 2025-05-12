Yorkville Parks & Rec launching registration app for sports, preschool, adult leagues

The Yorkville Parks Department’s soccer youth leagues experienced the greatest participation increase over last year’s figures. Pictured, a kindergarten player attempts to sneak a ball past the goalie at Bristol Bay Park in Yorkville. (Provided by the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Dep.)

Yorkville‘s Parks and Recreation Department is launching a one-stop-shop app to cut down on registration times and boost playing times on the fields.

Dropping this August, the app will allow users to register for athletic programs and events online, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Officials hope it makes it easier for residents who previously had to register their children or themselves at in-person at City Hall or over the phone.

Users will be able to quickly access camps and classes, preschool registration, and information about special events and parks. They will also be able to quickly access info on all athletic leagues, from t-ball/baseball and softball, to soccer, basketball and all adult leagues.

“This app offers a ‘one stop shop’ for program information in a user-friendly app,” Tim Evans, director of parks and recreation, said in city documents. “(It) will make it easier for (people) to register as well as expand our marketing opportunities to the Yorkville community.”

The app will allow the parks department to send smartphone push notifications to keep residents updated on breaking weather patterns, scheduling changes and updates on live-events.

The app will also help improve parks services by allowing staff to closely track program availability and enrollment numbers.

Several residents have recently voiced concerns on the difficulties of registering their children for programs, saying that the town’s booming population is making it even more challenging to sign-up before all the spots on teams, in programs, and for preschool are taken.

Officials hope the new app helps residents stay informed on open seats and when’s the best time to register.