Prestwick Park playground in Yorkville officially open

Yorkville Mayor John Purcell joins parks and recreation staff and volunteers from Yorkville Christian High School to celebrate the completion of Prestwick Park Playground in Yorkville in Oct. 2025. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

The finishing touches were put on Prestwick Park Playground in Yorkville thanks to some extra helping hands.

The new playground is officially open to the public after several students from Yorkville Christian High School teamed up with the city’s parks and recreation department to complete the installation.

The new playground is located in Prestwick Park, 2121 Prestwick Lane, Yorkville.

Prestwick Park Playground in Yorkville officially opened to the public in Oct. 2025. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

“A huge thank you to the amazing students from Yorkville Christian High School who helped make this project possible,” the parks and recreation department posted. “Your hard work truly made a difference, and now the community gets to enjoy the results.”

The parks department has recently upgraded and replaced several aging playgrounds at parks across town.

With each new playground design, city staff has been put a large emphasis on installing all-inclusive equipment that is accessible to children of all abilities. The “cutting-edge” playground equipment is designed to support the intellectual and physical development and stimulation of all children, according to the parks and recreation department.