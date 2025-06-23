Cannonball Ridge Park in Yorkville slated for more than $100K in playground upgrades

The current playground at Cannonball Ridge Park in Yorkville is slated for an upgrade with all new all-inclusive equipment. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

The playground at Cannonball Ridge Park in Yorkville could be undergoing a more than $100,000 makeover with all new inclusive play areas designed to bring joy to children of all abilities.

From all new climbing features, swings for all abilities, and sensory-sensitive play areas, the playground, located at 2087 Northland Lane, will undergo a significant upgrade if the city council approves the $104,150 quote with Playcraft Systems and the $19,749 installation costs at its upcoming Tuesday meeting.

Yorkville parks staff released one of the options for upgrading the playground equipment at Cannonball Ridge Park. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

Unlike some previous city playgrounds, like Emily Sleezer Park, which underwent a complete tear-down and rebuild transforming to an all-inclusive and ADA accessible playground, Cannonball Ridge Park will be rehabbed with a mixture of newer and already existing equipment.

Cannonball Ridge Park currently has two playground areas, one designed for children ages 2 to 5 and another with play equipment more appropriate for children ages 5 to 12. In addition to the playgrounds, it also features a basketball court, a baseball field, a sledding hill, a skateboard area, and a picnic area and shelter.

It has been the parks department practice of replacing playground equipment at the city’s parks on a rotating schedule after they age more than 20 years. Each new playground’s equipment they have recently installed features a large emphasis on being accessible to children of all abilities.

Both of the playgrounds in Cannonball Ridge Park are highlighted for equipment upgrades as most of their equipment was originally installed two decades ago.

The all-inclusive playground equipment being installed is designed to support the intellectual and physical development and stimulation of all children, regardless of abilities.

This new equipment includes molded swings sculpted to support a neutral body position, quiet sensory-sensitive play area to provide a safe space for children requiring a little relief, and shaped play areas enabling individuals to access the play area with a mobility device.

The new bright climbing features will offer various degrees of difficulty, designed to challenge children while providing them a fun outlet for their energy.

Staff will be replacing all but one of the park’s current slides.

The upgraded Cannonball Ridge Park’s grand opening date has not been released, but staff said the upgrades should take significantly less time to install and complete than a complete playground tear down and replacement.