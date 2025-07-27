Police, fire trucks along with family-friendly games to be part of Oswego’s National Night Out

Kids check out a police vehicle at Oswego Police Department's National Night Out in 2023. This year's National Night Out will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5 at Prairie Point Park in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

Join the Oswego Police Department from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5 at Prairie Point Park for National Night Out.

Prairie Point Park is located at 4120 Plainfield Road in Oswego. The event is free to the public.

The Oswego Police Department is partnering with the Oswegoland Park District as well as Starbucks, one of National Night Out’s corporate partners, for the event.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our community a safer, more caring place to live. It is held every year on the first Tuesday in August.

The event will feature a variety of family-friendly activities, games, an inflatable obstacle course, giveaways, free hot dogs and frozen treats.

Local first responders will be on site and the Oswego Police Department will showcase a variety of police equipment for the public to explore. Community organizations will also be present to share resources and information.