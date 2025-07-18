Oswegoland Park Board appoints deputy executive director following charges against parks director

Oswegoland Park District Director of Parks and Planning Chad Feldotto, left, was appointed as the district’s deputy executive director at the July 17 Oswegoland Park Board meeting. To the right is Oswegoland Park Board Vice President Bob Ijams. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswegoland Park District Director of Parks & Planning Chad Feldotto has been appointed as the district’s deputy executive director after Executive Director Tom Betsinger was charged with allegedly attempting to run over a person with his pickup truck in Yorkville and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Thomas K. Betsinger. (Photo Provided By The Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

Park Board commissioners approved his appointment at their July 17 board meeting following a closed session. Earlier in the meeting, commissioners ratified the action taken by Board President Dave Behrens to place Betsinger on paid administrative leave.

“We are aware of the reported events of Mr. Betsinger and Mr. Betsinger has been placed on administrative leave while the board investigates this matter,” Park Board Vice President Bob Ijams said following the meeting.

Ancel Glink attorney Mark Heinle said he did not know how long the investigation would take.

“We’re going to do a thorough investigation on behalf of the Park District,” Heinle said. “Ancel Glink, the corporate counsel, will be handling the investigation so it will be an independent investigation. It will be thorough. We don’t know how long it will take. It will take as long as the facts require it to take.”

Feldotto has been with the Oswegoland Park District since 2006.

The person who Betsinger allegedly attempted to run over while driving under the influence of alcohol has told Yorkville police that he did not know Betsinger.

“We have no evidence to suggest Betsinger and the victim had any prior relationship or knowledge of one another,” Yorkville Police Deputy Chief Garrett Carlyle said in an email. “The victim claimed he had never met nor interacted with Betsinger prior to the incident. Betsinger chose to exercise his right not to speak with investigators.”

A motive is not known, police said.

“We currently have no evidence of motive,” Carlyle said. “I do not plan on ever getting any, unless we discover additional evidence.”

The victim was not injured, he said.

Betsinger became the park district’s executive director in December 2023 after Rich Zielke retired from the position after 17 years with the district and 30 years in the parks and recreation field.

Betsinger, 50, of Montgomery, faces several charges, including aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, attempted reckless homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol. Yorkville police responded about 8:40 p.m. July 13 to a business on the 1500 block of Corneils Road.

A witness reported a black Toyota pickup truck crashing into multiple vehicles in what appeared to be an attempt to strike another person, police said in a news release.

Before police arrived, Betsinger allegedly fled the scene. Police said they found damaged property along with several damaged vehicles.

A short time later, Betsinger’s pickup truck was located one mile east, off the roadway in a ditch on Corneils Road. Police believe the suspect lost control of the vehicle.

Betsinger was found near the pickup truck and police said he was taken into custody without further incident.

A police investigation revealed surveillance video from a nearby business showing Betsinger’s vehicle driving off the parking lot surface, appearing to intentionally attempt striking a person multiple times before crashing into two unoccupied parked cars and fleeing the area.

Betsinger was transported to the Kendall County Jail. He was released on conditions, including electronic monitoring being put in place.

His next court hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 18.

Betsinger began with the Oswegoland Park District in 1997 as a recreation supervisor overseeing athletics and special events. He was promoted to the position of recreation superintendent in 2008 and then recreation director in 2018.

Betsinger also is a former Montgomery Village Board trustee.

Shaw Media reporter Joey Weslo contributed to this report.