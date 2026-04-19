Derek Barichello joins Starved Rock Country Community Foundation board

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation recently announced it elected Derek Barichello to the board of directors in February of 2026.

Barichello graduated from Streator High School and pursued a career in journalism. He worked as a reporter and news editor for The Times for 13 years. Barichello’s role was also expanded to the Bureau County Republican and News-Tribune. He currently serves as the Streator Chamber of Commerce executive director and Streator Area CEO program facilitator.

“For most of my career, I’ve played the important role of informing people of what’s going on, watching city meetings and nonprofits in action,” Barichello said in a news release. “Now I want to be proactive, roll up my sleeves, and contribute to positive change. The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation is one of the strongest organizations in our region, leading this charge and I’m excited to be a part of something where every fabric of it is something meaningful.”

In addition to his professional work, Barichello is actively engaged throughout the community. He serves in an ex officio role with the North Central Illinois Economic Development Corporation (EDCNCI) and is involved with the Streator Rotary Club, Streator Tourism Board, and Streator Youth Baseball. He also participates in the Streator recreational men’s slow-pitch softball league.

“Derek brings a unique perspective rooted in storytelling, community engagement, and regional knowledge,” Starved Rock Country Community Foundation founder Pamela Beckett also said in the news release. “He understands the heartbeat of our communities and shares our commitment to creating lasting impact. We are proud to welcome him to the Board.”

The Starved Rock Country Community Foundation connects caring individuals with causes that matter through managing charitable funds that benefit the region.