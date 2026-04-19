St. Charles pledges $224K to Lazarus House to aid those facing homelessness

(file photo) To expand affordable housing solutions, the city of St. Charles is partnering with Lazarus House. Pictured, Lazarus House first-place-winning float in the city's 2025 St. Patrick's Day Parade. (Photo provided by the St. Charles Business Alliance )

As housing prices continue to rise, the city of St. Charles has plans to provide stable housing options for residents struggling to get by.

The city is partnering with Lazarus House to provide supportive housing services.

The new initiative is paired with several housing programs already sponsored by the city, ranging from zero-interest deferred payment loans to home rehab grants.

“This partnership marks an important step in helping provide some of our most vulnerable residents with the housing and support they need to thrive,” Russel Colby, the city’s community development director, said in a news release.

The city has committed $224,515 over a 10-year period from its Housing Trust Fund to the services provided by Lazarus House. This equals $17,850 annually, with potential 5% increases down the road. The City Council approved the funding on Feb. 17.

The funding is aimed to support “rent, utilities, and case management services essential to long-term housing stability,” the city said in a release.

The “Lazarus House Permanent Supportive Housing Program” focuses on residents experiencing homelessness and those on the verge of losing their housing.

Lazarus House provides safe shelter, food and support services for those in need, including children. The faith-based organization offers emergency shelter, a center for transitional living and homeless prevention services to residents of St. Charles, Geneva, Batavia, and western Kane County.

Kristi Athas, executive director of Lazarus House, said the funding demonstrates the continued need to “serving all members of our community.”

“We’re grateful for their continued commitment and partnership over three decades,” Athas said in the release.

The Housing Trust Fund is supported by developer contributions mandated by the city’s inclusionary housing ordinance.

The ordinance requires 10% of units to be affordable to households that earn 60% of the area median income. Developers may also pay a fee-in-lieu if approved by the city.

The ordinance has sometimes served as a controversial issue between developers and the city, such as with the Springs at 38 West, a 306 rental unit, with 14 buildings and a clubhouse.

The developers previously offered a fee-in-lieu of providing affordable units, but city officials said they want to prioritize making sure teachers, city employees, health workers, first responders and working-class families and individuals can afford to live in town.

The city recently approved $1.9 million-per-unit duplexes, dubbed 504 Rowhomes, downtown on the Fox River, drawing some criticism from residents begrudging the unaffordable costs of living in town.

Highlighting other housing programs

The city’s Housing Trust Fund supports several other programs designed to make housing in the area more affordable.

The Home Rehab and Accessibility Loan Program offers 0% interest, deferred-payment loans for income-eligible homeowners.

The First-Time Homebuyer Loan Program offers a 0% interest, deferred-payment loan for eligible buyers.

The Kane County Affordable Housing Fund provides development financing for affordable housing projects. This includes the Habitat for Humanity’s Dean Street House, and Spillane and Sons Home Rehab/Resale Project.