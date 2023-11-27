Betsinger named new Oswegoland Park District executive director

Oswegoland Park District’s Director of Recreation Tom Betsinger will become the district’s new executive director on Dec. 4. (Photo provided by Oswegoland Park District)

Oswegoland Park District’s Director of Recreation Tom Betsinger will become the district’s new executive director on Dec. 4.

Current Oswegoland Park District Executive Director Rich Zielke is retiring from district on Dec. 29 after 17 years with the district and 30 years in the parks and recreation field.

Betsinger was selected from a pool of 51 applicants across six states.

“As we bid farewell to our retiring executive director, we welcome Tom Betsinger with great enthusiasm to lead the Oswegoland Park District into its next chapter,” Oswegoland Park Board President Dave Behrens said in a news release. “Tom’s wealth of experience, dedication, and deep community roots make him the ideal candidate to guide our organization.”

Betsinger began with the district in 1997 as a recreation supervisor overseeing athletics and special events. He was promoted to the position of recreation superintendent in 2008 and most recently recreation director in 2018.

His responsibilities have expanded over the years to encompass a broad spectrum of areas and facilities, including gymnastics, dance, fitness, aquatics, As We Grow Preschool and the Kid’s Connection programs.

Beyond his service to the Oswegoland Park District, Betsinger was a charter member of the Rotary Club of Montgomery and served as a Rotary Foundation board member. In addition, he sat on the Montgomery’s Planning and Zoning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals and is a Montgomery Village Board member.