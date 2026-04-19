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Putnam County High School to host free college fair April 28

Admissions reps from Harvard, Duke, Northwestern and others will meet with area students

An aerial view on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024 at the Putnam County Jr. High School in McNabb.

Putnam County High School will host a free college fair Tuesday, April 28, bringing admissions representatives from dozens of selective universities directly to area students and families. (Scott Anderson)

By Shaw Local News Network

Putnam County High School will host a free college fair Tuesday, April 28, bringing admissions representatives from dozens of selective universities directly to area students and families.

The STORY (Small Town Outreach, Recruitment, and Yield) College Fair runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the school, 402 E. Silverspoon Ave. in Granville. The event is open to all area students and families interested in learning about the college admissions process.

The evening begins with a 40-minute admissions information session covering holistic admissions, building a college list, and navigating financial aid. An 80-minute college fair follows, allowing students and families to speak one-on-one with admissions representatives.

Colleges scheduled to attend include Harvard College, Duke University, Northwestern University, University of Notre Dame and many others, according to the school.

The STORY program is designed to bring representatives from selective colleges and universities to smaller communities that typically receive fewer campus visits.

Students and families are encouraged to register in advance, though walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, contact Putnam County High School’s Guidance Department.

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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

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