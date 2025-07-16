Yorkville police: Victim didn’t know parks director who’s charged in attempted reckless homicide case

The person who Oswegoland Park District Executive Director Tom Betsinger allegedly attempted to run over while driving under the influence of alcohol has told Yorkville police that he did not know Betsinger.

“We have no evidence to suggest Betsinger and the victim had any prior relationship or knowledge of one another,” Yorkville Police Deputy Chief Garrett Carlyle said in an email. “The victim claimed he had never met nor interacted with Betsinger prior to the incident.”

A motive is not known, police said.

“We currently have no evidence of motive,” Carlyle said. “I do not plan on ever getting any, unless we discover additional evidence.”

The victim was not injured, he said. Betsinger has been placed on administrative leave while the Oswegoland Park Board investigates the matter, said Laura Finch, the district’s director of marketing and customer service.

At Thursday’s Park Board meeting, commissioners are set to ratify the action taken by Board President Dave Behrens to place Betsinger on paid administrative leave.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Park District’s Grove Administration & Operations Center, 3220 Grove Road in Oswego.

Betsinger became the park district’s executive director in December 2023 after Rich Zielke retired from the position after 17 years with the district and 30 years in the parks and recreation field.

Betsinger, 50, of Montgomery, faces several charges, including aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, attempted reckless homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol. Yorkville police responded about 8:40 p.m. July 13 to a business on the 1500 block of Corneils Road.

A witness reported a black Toyota pickup truck crashing into multiple vehicles in what appeared to be an attempt to strike another person, police said in a news release.

Before police arrived, Betsinger allegedly fled the scene. Police said they found damaged property along with several damaged vehicles.

A short time later, Betsinger’s pickup truck was located one mile east, off the roadway in a ditch on Corneils Road. Police believe the suspect lost control of the vehicle.

Betsinger was found near the pickup truck and police said he was taken into custody without further incident.

A police investigation revealed surveillance video from a nearby business showing Betsinger’s vehicle driving off the parking lot surface, appearing to intentionally attempt striking a person multiple times before crashing into two unoccupied parked cars and fleeing the area.

Betsinger was transported to the Kendall County Jail. He was released on conditions, including electronic monitoring being put in place.

His next court hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 18.

Betsinger began with the Oswegoland Park District in 1997 as a recreation supervisor overseeing athletics and special events. He was promoted to the position of recreation superintendent in 2008 and then recreation director in 2018.

Betsinger also is a former Montgomery Village Board trustee.

Shaw Media reporter Joey Weslo contributed to this report.