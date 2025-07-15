Oswegoland Park District executive director put on leave after being charged with attempted reckless homicide

Thomas K. Betsinger, 50, of Montgomery (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

Oswegoland Park District Executive Director Tom Betsinger has been placed on paid administrative leave after he was charged with allegedly attempting to run over a person with his pickup truck in Yorkville and driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Mr. Betsinger has been placed on administrative leave while the Board investigates the matter,” said Laura Finch, the district’s director of marketing and customer service.

At Thursday’s Park Board meeting, commissioners are set to ratify the action of Board President Dave Behrens to place Betsinger on paid administrative leave.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Park District’s Grove Administration & Operations Center, 3220 Grove Road in Oswego.

Betsinger became the Park District’s executive director in December 2023 after previous executive director Rich Zielke retired from the district after 17 years with the district and 30 years in the parks and recreation field.

Betsinger, 50, of Montgomery, faces several charges, including aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, attempted reckless homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol. Yorkville Police responded at approximately 8:40 p.m. July 13 to a business on the 1500 block of Corneils Road.

A witness reported a black Toyota pickup truck crashing into multiple vehicles in what appeared to be an attempt to strike another person, police said in a news release.

Before police arrived, the suspect fled the scene. Police said they found damaged property along with several damaged vehicles.

A short time later, the suspect’s pickup truck was located one mile east, off the roadway in a ditch on Corneils Road. Police believe the suspect lost control of the vehicle.

Betsinger was found near the pickup truck and taken into custody by the police without further incident.

A police investigation revealed surveillance video from a nearby business showing the suspect vehicle driving off the parking lot surface, appearing to intentionally attempt striking a person multiple times before crashing into two parked vehicles and fleeing the area.

Betsinger was transported to the Kendall County Jail. He was released on conditions, including electronic monitoring being put in place.

His next court hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 18.

Betsinger began with the Oswegoland Park District in 1997 as a recreation supervisor overseeing athletics and special events. He was promoted to the position of recreation superintendent in 2008 and then recreation director in 2018.

Betsinger also is a former Montgomery Village Board trustee.

Shaw Media reporter Joey Weslo contributed to this report.