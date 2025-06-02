Oswegoland Park District will have its first indoor swimming pool as a result of Esporta Fitness acquisition

Oswegoland Park District leaders are viewing the district’s recent acquisition of the long-vacant Esporta Fitness center in Oswego as a way to provide more recreational opportunities – including the district’s first indoor swimming pool. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswegoland Park District leaders are viewing the district’s recent acquisition of the long-vacant Esporta Fitness center in Oswego as a way to provide more recreational opportunities – including the district’s first indoor swimming pool.

“It’s one of the great amenities that made that building so attractive,” Oswegoland Park District Executive Director Tom Betsinger said. “Indoor swim lessons will be great. We’ve heard that from families for a long time.”

Currently, the Park District operates two outdoor pools – the Civic Center Aquatic Pool and Winrock Pool.

Esporta Fitness, located at 201 Ogden Falls Boulevard along Route 34 in Oswego, closed its doors Oct. 16, 2023. LA Fitness operates Esporta Fitness centers.

The Park District purchased the 45,000-square-foot building for $2.55 million. The building will need significant repairs before it can reopen, Betsinger said.

“The building was built in 2008, so it’s time basically for a full refresh,” Betsinger said.

The project will be funded through the district’s accumulated resources and non-referendum bonding authority.

It will take between 12-18 months to renovate the building. Some of the repairs that have to be made are a result of vandalism.

“Over this year, we’ve seen some vandalism in the building,” Betsinger said. “There were some break-ins in the building. They shattered some of the racquetball court doors and fire extinguishers were ripped off.”

Plans are for the Park District to open the building by late 2026, he said. Along with swim lessons, other planned uses for the building include small group classes, athletic activities and other indoor activities designed to serve residents of all ages.

Since late 2023, the Park District has been evaluating the site’s potential to meet the indoor and aquatic space needs identified in the district’s 2023 Community Survey and Strategic Plan.

Following the closure of Esporta Fitness, other fitness centers have opened in Oswego. Last year, VASA Fitness opened in the long-vacant former Dominick’s building in the Oswego Commons shopping center on Route 34 in Oswego.

The space at 3010 Route 34 had been empty since the grocery store closed in 2013.

In addition to the opening of VASA Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness opened in the space at 1540 Douglas Road formerly occupied by Men’s Wearhouse in the Gerry Centennial Plaza.