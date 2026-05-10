What to know about e-bike rules in Oswego, other Kendall County communities

E-bikes like this one are defined as regular bicycles with pedals but with a battery assist. These can have speeds of 20 to 28 mph and may not be ridden on sidewalks. (Timothy Walker)

With the popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters continuing to grow, some communities have put in place their own rules regulating their use.

Illinois Public Act 103-0899 prohibits the use of electric scooters unless they are authorized by a local ordinance. The law also sets statewide regulations for communities that do allow the use of e-scooters, including age requirements, equipment standards and limitations on where they can be used.

In April, the Illinois Senate unanimously passed a bill that would regulate high-speed e-bikes, e-motos, and other micro-mobility devices on a statewide basis. The bill is now working its way through the House.

If signed into law, it would require licensing, registration, and insurance for devices exceeding 28 mph, with the legislation taking effect on Jan. 1,

Here’s what you need to know about e-bike/e-scooter rules in Oswego, Yorkville and Plano.

Oswego

In face of complaints from Oswego residents about e-bikes and e-scooters speeding through their neighborhoods, the village of Oswego has enacted new rules regarding the use of electric scooters and similar type of vehicles.

Village trustees unanimously approved the new rules at their Dec. 9 Village Board meeting.

Age limits:

Class 1, 2 and 3 e-bikes: users must be 16 and older

E-scooters: users must be at least 18 years old

Where you can ride

• Class 1 and 2 e-bikes can be driven on village trails and paths and village roads. They are banned from sidewalks.

• E-scooters less than 750 watts are allowed on village roads less than 35 mph as well as village trails and paths. They are not allowed on sidewalks and village roads where the speed limit is more than 35 mph.

• E-scooters more than 750 watts are prohibited from operating within the village.

Safety first

• Helmets for e-bikes and e-scooters are required if you’re under 18.

• If operating at night or in low visibility, e-bicycles and e-scooters will have and must utilize a white lamp on the front visible from at least 500 feet and a red reflector at the rear visible from at least 500 feet.

• No cell phone usage while riding

• No riding under the influence

• One rider per e-bike/scooter. No passengers are allowed.

• Al Class 3 e-bicycles need a speedometer.

Violation fines:

• First offense: $75.

• Second offense: $100.

• Third/subsequent offenses: $150, with a maximum possible fine of $750.

Plano and Yorkville

Plano and Yorkville have not adopted their own rules regarding the use of e-bikes and e-scooters.

Illinois regulates e-bikes and e-scooters based on speed and power, requiring riders to be at least 18 for scooters and 16 for Class 3 e-bikes. E-scooters must travel under 10 mph and stay off state highways, while e-bikes (up to 28 mph) are allowed on roads and bike paths, but not sidewalks.