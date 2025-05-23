Multiple intersections in Yorkville to receive new stop signs

(file photo) After a traffic safety study, Yorkville is installing several new stop signs and updating multiple crosswalks. Pictured, a crosswalk at Freedom Place and Kennedy Road.

With several growing subdivisions, an influx of traffic volume has given some residents in Yorkville concern.The city is now considering implementing several of the recommendations from the traffic studies, including updated roadway signage, and new stop signs at strategic intersections.

To ensure safety levels match the expansion, the city conducted multiple traffic studies with Engineering Enterprises, Inc.

Of specific safety concern were the intersections of Grande Trail and Constitution Way, and the intersection of Berrywood Lane and Lehman Crossing. Engineers conducting the study recommend adding a stop sign on Constitution Way at the Grande Trail intersection.

To increase pedestrian safety, a crosswalk and a stop bar will also be added, along with a specialized school crosswalk, according to city documents.

The study also recommends adding stops signs on Lehman Crossing at the Berrywood Lane intersection. To improve pedestrian safety, a crosswalk will be installed as well. The crosswalk will better help connect several of the walking and biking trails in the area.

Elsewhere in the city, the study recommended changing the yield signs of the East Somonauk Street and Liberty Street intersection to stop signs and install “Cross traffic does not stop” signs.

Staffers are also looking at installing a “Cross traffic does not stop” sign at the intersection of East Somonauk Street and Freemont Street.

The study recorded accident history, traffic count, speed, and traffic patterns, according to city documents.

The study did not recommend any other additional traffic safety updates to the other intersections in the area.