Kendall Catholics excited for a Chicago-born pope

(File photo) Father Jim McCormack of St. Patrick parish in Yorkville hopes excitement about the new pope will put more community members in the pews. Pictured, the parish's Corpus Christi procession. (Photo provided)

Fourteen years ago when Jim McCormack was studying theology in the shadow of the Vatican in Rome, he never thought he’d live to see an American pope. Upon learning the new pope is from the Windy City, McCormack, the vicar at St. Patrick Parish in Yorkville said he is absolutely thrilled.

The parish center was displaying video coverage of the conclave for community members when white smoke poured out of the Sistine Chapel’s chimney. When the new global leader of the Catholic church, Pope Leo XIV, stepped out onto the balcony, McCormack said the real excitement began.

“There was such a buzz, it was a complete surprise,” McCormack said. “I was already thrilled when Pope Francis was elected because he was from the Americas, but it’s such a different thrill now. It’s all very exciting.”

Even though St. Patrick’s religious order is headquartered in Rome, with their officials frequently interacting with Vatican officials, McCormack said it came as a complete surprise that Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost would be chosen by the conclave.

“I’m looking forward to see his leadership style and how it might be both similar and different from Pope Francis,” McCormack said. “The true question is will it translate to more people attending church. When Pope Francis was elected, people immediately saw him as very loving and pastoral, reaching out to the marginalized. It created a buzz.”

When commenting on Pope Leo XIV’s service amongst the poor in Peru, McCormack said service is a central tenet of the faith.

“Service is often also for the ones who are serving, McCormack said. “We recognize that we’re called to bring healing and love to the community.”

Embodying the call to service, Chris Hamp, secretary of the Lady Knights of Columbus at St. Patrick Parish, said it was tremendously exciting to see an American pope, let alone a Chicago pope.

The Lady Knights volunteer their services to help the community with events like the Thanksgiving Luncheon for senior citizens, the tootsie roll drive for intellectual disabilities, and collecting quilts, coats, and food for local kids and the needy with the Kendall County Food Pantry.

“We were all shocked it was a Chicago pope, it’s an exciting new day for the church,” Hamp said. “We would be so grateful if the excitement about the new pope brought more volunteers and helpfulness to our group. There’s such a great need to help those that require a helping hand.”

Hamp said she was excited to see that the conclave chose a cardinal who might follow in the footsteps of benevolence Pope Francis represented to the global faithful.

“It’s helpful to see that continuation of service, especially with all the very good things Pope Francis had initiated,” Hamp said. “I’m excited to see what comes. The new pope’s work with the poor and Latin America shows how much he cares about those things and what types of situations he will continue being involved with.”

In the meantime, Hamp said she hopes the excitement transcends through the community transpiring to a renewal of faith and a dedication of service to others.