Yorkville’s Knights of Columbus hosting annual “Tootsie Roll Drive” Sept. 13 and 14

The Yorkville Chapter of the Knights of Columbus is hosting their annual Tootsie Roll Drive with proceeds donated to local non-profits offering special needs services. (Photo provided by Yorkville's Knights of Columbus)

The Yorkville Knights of Columbus are hosting their annual Tootsie Roll Drive this weekend, Sept. 13 and 14, with proceeds donated to the Illinois Special Olympics of Kendall County and Equine Dreams in Newark, who provides free, therapeutic horse-assisted activities to both children and adults with special needs.

“Look out for the members in the yellow vests,” said Jim Zbella, Grand Knight of the Yorkville Council. “We are out here now, excited to see people.”

Group members and volunteers are collecting donations and selling Tootsie Rolls at many Yorkville locations, including, at the intersection of Route 47 and Route 34, at Jewel-Osco, Walgreens, Casey’s, the Kendall County Market Place and at Yorkville Mayor John Purcell’s Ace Hardware.

The Intellectual Disability Charity is a national event sponsored annually by the Knights of Columbus.

You can learn more at kofcyorkville.org/intelectual-disabilties-charity.